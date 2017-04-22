It's Queen Elizabeth II's 91st birthday -- here are all the world leaders she has outlasted

Queen Elizabeth II is 91.

On Friday, April 21, the venerable British monarch celebrated her “real” birthday — because unlike ordinary Brits, she has two birthdays, with her “official” one in June.

On the throne since 6 February, 1952, she has reigned for more than 65 years. She’s the longest-serving British monarch ever, breaking the record set by Queen Victoria, her great-great grandmother, in 2015.

In her life she has seen the rise and fall of innumerable world leaders, great and terrible.

Queen Elizabeth II ascended the throne in the 1950s, a year before the death of Stalin. She has lived through the Second World War, and met with Winston Churchill numerous times. She has also ruled through the US presidencies of Harry Truman, Richard Nixon, John F. Kennedy, Ronald Reagan, and more.

See how the queen’s life and reign stacks up against other political figureheads in the graphic below.

