Princess Beatrice has given birth to a baby girl. Meet all of Queen Elizabeth’s 12 great-grandchildren.

Talia Lakritz,Ellen Cranley
The royal family at Trooping the Colour in 2018.
Queen Elizabeth has a big family. Chris Jackson/Getty Images
  • Queen Elizabeth has 12 great-grandchildren – seven royals and five commoners.
  • Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi welcomed their first child together on September 18.
  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter, Lilibet Diana, is eighth in line for the throne, even though her parents stepped back from royal life.
Savannah Phillips is Queen Elizabeth’s oldest great-grandchild.
Savannah Phillips attends a Christmas Day church service at Sandringham.
Savannah Phillips attends a Christmas Day church service at Sandringham. Chris Jackson/Getty Images
At 10 years old, Savannah Phillips is the Queen’s oldest great-grandchild. She’s the daughter of the Queen’s oldest grandchild, Peter Phillips, and his wife, Autumn.

She is 19th in line for the throne, but doesn’t have a royal title because her father doesn’t have one. When Peter was born, his parents Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips declined the Queen’s offer to give him one. According to The Washington Post, they didn’t want a title interfering with his future career. Savannah is also a commoner and reportedly lives a normal life in London.

She still attends royal events like Trooping the Colour, where she hilariously shushed Prince George.

Isla Phillips is Savannah’s younger sister.
Isla Phillips holds the hands of Princess Anne and Peter Phillips at a Christmas Day church service at Sandringham.
Isla Phillips holds the hands of Princess Anne and Peter Phillips at a Christmas Day church service at Sandringham. Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Savannah’s younger sister, Isla, is 9 years old. Her full name is Isla Elizabeth, likely a tribute to the Queen. Like her sister, she doesn’t have a royal title, but can be spotted at royal events like the Christmas Day church service at Sandringham and the Trooping the Colour parade. She’s 20th in line for the throne.
Prince George is likely a future king of England.
Prince George holds his parents' hands on his first day of school.
Prince George on his first day of school. Pool New/Reuters
As the future king (he’s third in line for the throne), Prince George is perhaps the most well-known of the Queen’s great-grandchildren. The 9-year-old is the oldest of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s three children. He attends Thomas’s Battersea in London, where he goes by “George Cambridge.” He’s been known to make some humorous faces when accompanying his parents on royal engagements.
Mia Tindall doesn’t have a royal title.
Mia Tindall rides on her father Mike Tindall's shoulders.
Mia Tindall rides on her father Mike Tindall’s shoulders at the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy. Peter Nicholls/Reuters
Mia Grace Tindall is the daughter of Mike Tindall, a former rugby union player, and Zara Tindall, Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips’ only daughter. Mia, 7, doesn’t have a royal title because Zara wasn’t given one when she was born. She is 22nd in line for the throne.
Princess Charlotte is the second of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s three children.
Princess Charlotte sits on grass wearing a blue dress.
Princess Charlotte. Kensington Palace
Princess Charlotte, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s second child and first daughter, attends Willcocks Nursery School in Kensington, a nursery school with an all-female staff. At 6 years old, she’s already making an impact as a fashion icon who has mastered the royal wave.

She’s also making history as the first female royal to keep her spot at fourth in line for the throne despite having a younger brother, thanks to the Succession to the Crown Act of 2013.

Prince Louis was born right before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding.
Prince Louis on his first day of school.
Prince Louis on his first day of school in a photograph to mark his third birthday. The Duchess of Cambridge
Prince Louis Arthur Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s youngest, was named for Lord Louis Mountbatten. He was born on April 23, 2018, making him 3 years old and fifth in line for the throne.

He was too young to be at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding, but he’s since made appearances at Trooping the Colour and on Kensington Palace’s Instagram account.

Lena Tindall, like her older sister Mia, doesn’t have a royal title.
Lena Tindall plays on a bouncy castle.
Lena Tindall plays on a bouncy castle. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Lena Elizabeth Tindall was born on June 18, 2018, the second daughter of Mike and Zara Tindall. Like her older sister Mia, Lena doesn’t have a royal title. She is 23rd in line for the throne.
Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor is the son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Meghan Markle holds Archie as Prince Harry looks at him.
Archie on a royal tour of Africa with his parents. Toby Melivlle/Getty Images
Archie was born on May 6, 2019. He accompanied Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their royal tour of Africa and makes appearances on their official Instagram account. He is still seventh in line for the throne, even though his parents stepped back from royal life and settled in California.

Markle has written her first children’s book called “The Bench” inspired by Harry and Archie’s relationship. It was released on June 8.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank welcomed a son, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, on February 9.
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank pose with their son, August.
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank with their son, August. Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank/PA Wire/Handout via REUTERS
Kensington Palace announced the birth of Eugenie and Brooksbank’s son on February 9. Named August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, he weighed 8 pounds (4kg) and 10 ounces (283.50g) and is the Queen’s ninth great-grandchild.

Eugenie is 12th in line for the throne, so her son August is 13th.

On March 21, Zara Tindall gave birth to a baby boy, whom they named Lucas Philip.
Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall in 2020.
Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall in 2020. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
Zara’s husband, Mike, revealed the news during his podcast, “The Good, The Bad, and The Rugby,” telling his co-hosts: “Sunday got even better because a little baby boy arrived at my house.”

“Arrived very quickly. Didn’t make it to hospital. On the bathroom floor,” he added.

Lucas, who is 24th in line to the throne, is the couple’s third child alongside their two daughters, Lena and Mia.

Prince Harry and Markle welcomed their second child, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, on June 4.
Harry and Meghan pose in a black and white photo under a tree to announce they are expecting a second child.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s pregnancy announcement photo. Misan Harriman
Lilibet, or Lili for short, is the Queen’s 11th great-grandchild. Her birth was announced on June 6 alongside her name, which contains sweet nods to the monarch and the baby’s late grandmother.  

“Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet,” the couple said in a statement. “Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales.”

The baby girl is eighth in line for the throne — pushing back Prince Andrew, Princess Beatrice, and Princess Eugenie in the royal line of succession. And since Markle gave birth in America, their baby will also be eligible to serve as president of the United States.

Princess Beatrice of York and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi welcomed their first child on September 18.
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and a pregnant Princess Beatrice in July 2021.
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and a pregnant Princess Beatrice in July 2021. Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images
“Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement released Monday.

“The baby weighs 6 pounds (3kg) and 2 ounces (56.70g). The new baby’s grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news. The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care.”

“Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well, and the couple are looking forward to introducing their daughter to her big brother Christopher Woolf.”

Beatrice and Mapelli Mozzi’s child will be 11th in line to the British throne after Prince Andrew who is ninth in line and Beatrice who is tenth in line.

The birth of Beatrice’s daughter pushes her younger sister, Eugenie, and Prince Edward, the Queen’s youngest son, further down the line of succession. Prince Edward’s children, Viscount Severn and Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, are now 15th and 16th in line, respectively.

About the Author
Talia Lakritz,Ellen Cranley