Princess Beatrice has given birth to a baby girl. Meet all of Queen Elizabeth’s 12 great-grandchildren.

- Queen Elizabeth has 12 great-grandchildren – seven royals and five commoners.
- Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi welcomed their first child together on September 18.
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter, Lilibet Diana, is eighth in line for the throne, even though her parents stepped back from royal life.
She is 19th in line for the throne, but doesn’t have a royal title because her father doesn’t have one. When Peter was born, his parents Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips declined the Queen’s offer to give him one. According to The Washington Post, they didn’t want a title interfering with his future career. Savannah is also a commoner and reportedly lives a normal life in London.
She still attends royal events like Trooping the Colour, where she hilariously shushed Prince George.
She’s also making history as the first female royal to keep her spot at fourth in line for the throne despite having a younger brother, thanks to the Succession to the Crown Act of 2013.
He was too young to be at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding, but he’s since made appearances at Trooping the Colour and on Kensington Palace’s Instagram account.
Markle has written her first children’s book called “The Bench” inspired by Harry and Archie’s relationship. It was released on June 8.
Eugenie is 12th in line for the throne, so her son August is 13th.
“Arrived very quickly. Didn’t make it to hospital. On the bathroom floor,” he added.
Lucas, who is 24th in line to the throne, is the couple’s third child alongside their two daughters, Lena and Mia.
“Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet,” the couple said in a statement. “Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales.”
The baby girl is eighth in line for the throne — pushing back Prince Andrew, Princess Beatrice, and Princess Eugenie in the royal line of succession. And since Markle gave birth in America, their baby will also be eligible to serve as president of the United States.
“The baby weighs 6 pounds (3kg) and 2 ounces (56.70g). The new baby’s grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news. The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care.”
“Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well, and the couple are looking forward to introducing their daughter to her big brother Christopher Woolf.”
Beatrice and Mapelli Mozzi’s child will be 11th in line to the British throne after Prince Andrew who is ninth in line and Beatrice who is tenth in line.
The birth of Beatrice’s daughter pushes her younger sister, Eugenie, and Prince Edward, the Queen’s youngest son, further down the line of succession. Prince Edward’s children, Viscount Severn and Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor, are now 15th and 16th in line, respectively.