Princess Beatrice has given birth to a baby girl. Meet all of Queen Elizabeth’s 12 great-grandchildren.

At 10 years old, Savannah Phillips is the Queen’s oldest great-grandchild. She’s the daughter of the Queen’s oldest grandchild, Peter Phillips, and his wife, Autumn.

She is 19th in line for the throne, but doesn’t have a royal title because her father doesn’t have one. When Peter was born, his parents Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips declined the Queen’s offer to give him one. According to The Washington Post, they didn’t want a title interfering with his future career. Savannah is also a commoner and reportedly lives a normal life in London.

She still attends royal events like Trooping the Colour, where she hilariously shushed Prince George.