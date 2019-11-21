Meet Queen Elizabeth's 8 great-grandchildren — half of whom are commoners

Chris Jackson/ Getty Images. Queen Elizabeth has a big family.

Queen Elizabeth has eight great-grandchildren, four royals and four commoners.

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s kids are three of them: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Archie, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s son, is the other royal great-grandchild.

The other four are Princess Anne’s grandchildren and don’t have royal titles: Savannah and Isla Phillips, and Mia and Lena Tindall.

When Prince William was a child, he reportedly called Queen Elizabeth “Gary” because he couldn’t say “Grandma.” Now, his three children are forging their own special relationship with their great-grandmother.

The Queen does have other great-grandchildren aside from Prince William and Kate Middleton’s kids. She has eight in all – four are royals and four are commoners.

Here’s the who’s who of Queen Elizabeth’s extended royal family.

Savannah Phillips is Queen Elizabeth’s oldest great-grandchild.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Savannah Phillips attends a Christmas Day church service at Sandringham.

At 8 years old, Savannah Phillips is the Queen’s oldest great-grandchild. She’s the daughter of the Queen’s oldest grandchild, Peter Phillips, and his wife, Autumn.

She is 16th in line for the throne, but doesn’t have a royal title because her father doesn’t have one. When Peter was born, his parents Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips declined the Queen’s offer to give him one. According to the Washington Post, they didn’t want a title interfering with his future career. Savannah is also a commoner and reportedly lives a normal life in London.

She still attends royal events like Trooping the Colour, where she hilariously shushed Prince George.

Isla Phillips is Savannah’s younger sister.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Isla Phillips holds the hands of Princess Anne and Peter Phillips at a Christmas Day church service at Sandringham.

Savannah’s younger sister, Isla, is 7 years old. Her full name is Isla Elizabeth, likely a tribute to the Queen. Like her sister, she doesn’t have a royal title, but can be spotted at royal events like the Christmas Day church service at Sandringham and the Trooping the Colour parade. She’s 17th in line for the throne.

Prince George is likely a future king of England.

Pool New/Reuters Prince George on his first day of school.

As the future king (he’s third in line for the throne), Prince George is perhaps the most well-known of the Queen’s great-grandchildren. The 6-year-old is the oldest of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s three children. He attends Thomas’s Battersea in London, where he goes by “George Cambridge.” He’s been known to make some humorous faces when accompanying his parents on royal engagements.

Mia Tindall doesn’t have a royal title.

Peter Nicholls/Reuters Mia Tindall rides on her father Mike Tindall’s shoulders at the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy.

Mia Grace Tindall is the daughter of Mike Tindall, a former rugby union player, and Zara Tindall, Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips’ only daughter. Mia, 5, doesn’t have a royal title because Zara wasn’t given one when she was born. She is 19th in line for the throne.

Princess Charlotte is the second of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s three children.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Princess Charlotte waves to photographers before meeting her new brother.

Princess Charlotte, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s second child and first daughter, attends Willcocks Nursery School in Kensington, a nursery school with an all-female staff. At 4 years old, she’s already making an impact as a fashion icon who has mastered the royal wave.

She’s also making history as the first female royal to keep her spot at fourth in line for the throne despite having a younger brother, thanks to the Succession to the Crown Act of 2013.

Prince Louis was born right before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding.

Karwai Tang/ WireImage/ Getty Images. Prince Louis with his mother.

Prince Louis Arthur Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s youngest, was named for Lord Louis Mountbatten. He was born on April 23, 2018, making him 1 year old and fifth in line for the throne.

He was too young to be at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding, but he’s since made appearances at Trooping the Colour and on Kensington Palace’s Instagram account.

Lena Tindall, like her older sister Mia, doesn’t have a royal title.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Lena Tindall plays on a bouncy castle.

Lena Elizabeth Tindall was born on June 18, 2018, the second daughter of Mike and Zara Tindall. Like her older sister Mia, Lena doesn’t have a royal title. She is 20th in line for the throne.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor is the son of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Toby Melivlle/ Getty Images Archie on a royal tour of Africa with his parents.

Archie was born on May 6, 2019. He has already accompanied Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their royal tour of Africa and makes appearances on their official Instagram account. He is seventh in line for the throne.

