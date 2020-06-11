13 adorable photos that show how much Queen Elizabeth loves animals

Rebecca Naden/Reuters Britain’s Queen Elizabeth pats former Grand National favourite Teaforthree during her visit to Cotts Equine Hospital in Wales in 2014.

Queen Elizabeth loves animals.

She still goes horseback riding at 94 years old.

On royal engagements, she has met elephants, lizards, owls, and other creatures.

Queen Elizabeth has met many people on her royal outings and engagements. She has also made the acquaintance of many members of the animal kingdom.

As an avid horse rider and dog owner, her love of animals runs deep.

Here are 13 delightful photos that show how much the Queen enjoys the company of various creatures.

Queen Elizabeth has a soft spot for dogs.

ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images The Queen in Edinburgh, Scotland.

In Edinburgh, Scotland, Queen Elizabeth petted a guide dog at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

She’s particularly fond of corgis.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Queen Elizabeth meets a corgi named Spencer in Welshpool, Wales.

She has owned more than 30 corgis since 1945.

She always takes the time to pat their furry heads when she sees them at events.

Arthur Edwards – WPA Pool/Getty Images The Queen strokes a corgi during a visit to Sherborne Abbey in 2012 in Sherborne, England.

Her last royal corgi died in 2018.

At 94 years old, the Queen still enjoys going horseback riding.

Dan Chung/Reuters Queen Elizabeth on horseback.

She was recently photographed riding her trusty steed on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

She visited an equine hospital in 2014 to bring some cheer to the horses in their care.

Rebecca Naden/Reuters Queen Elizabeth at Cotts Equine Hospital in 2014.

At Cotts Equine Hospital in Wales, the Queen patted the nose of Teaforthree the horse.

She befriended an elephant at the Whipsnade Zoo in Dunstable, England.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip at the Whipsnade Zoo in 2017.

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip took turns feeding Donna the elephant.

She became acquainted with a koala on a visit to Australia.

Mechielsen Lyndon/Pool/Reuters Queen Elizabeth in Australia in 2011.

On a 2011 visit to Australia, Queen Elizabeth met two koalas in Brisbane.

She looked pleased to meet a Highland cow in Edinburgh, Scotland.

David Moir/Reuters Queen Elizabeth in Scotland in 2009.

Queen Elizabeth visited the Royal Highland Show in Edinburgh in 2009.

Queen Elizabeth met Bart the Bosc monitor lizard in Yorkshire.

PA Images via Getty Images The Queen meets Bart.

She met the lizard at Bishop Burton Agricultural College near Beverley, Yorkshire.

In Wales, she greeted an owl.

Chris Jackson – WPA Pool/Getty Images Queen Elizabeth in Wales in 2010.

She met an owl while visiting the Venue Cymru Arena in Llandudno, Wales, in 2010.

She encountered a baby swan on the River Thames.

SANG TAN/AFP via Getty Images Queen Elizabeth on the River Thames in 2009.

The cygnets are counted along the river every year by the Queen’s Swan Marker.

When the Queen meets farmers, she takes the time to meet their farm animals, as well.

Dave Thompson/WPA Pool/Getty Images Queen Elizabeth at Welshpool Livestock Market in Wales in 2010.

At Welshpool Livestock Market in Wales, she introduced herself to farmer Gwyn Price and his sheep.

The Royal Welsh Regimental Family’s regimental goats also made a dignified impression.

Ben Birchall- WPA Pool/Getty Images Queen Elizabeth in Tidworth, England, in 2017.

While observing St. David’s Day at Lucknow Barracks in Tidworth, England, the regimental goats stood to attention as the Queen walked by.

