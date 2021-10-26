The Queen cancels her visit to a climate change summit, following advice to rest

The Queen had to cancel another royal engagement because of her health. WPA Pool/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II canceled another royal engagement on Tuesday.

She will not be attending the United Nations Climate Change Conference next week.

Prince Charles and Prince William will reportedly attend in her stead.

Queen Elizabeth II will not be attending next week’s climate change conference in Scotland, Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Tuesday.

She will instead focus on resting, per the Palace.

“Her Majesty is disappointed not to attend the Reception but will deliver an address to the assembled delegates via a recorded video message,” the statement said, referring to this year’s United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26.

Prince Charles and Prince William will attend the Climate Conference in the 95-year-old monarch’s place, according to The Mirror.

This isn’t the first royal engagement the Queen has bowed out of in recent days.

Queen Elizabeth II used a cane on October 12. Frank Augstein/AP Images

On Wednesday, she canceled an engagement in Northern Ireland and “reluctantly accepted medical advice” from her doctors to rest, as the Palace announced in a statement.

The announcement came a week after she was spotted using a cane in public for the first time since 2003 on October 12.

The BBC later reported that the Queen stayed in a hospital on Wednesday night for some “preliminary investigations.”

She then returned to Windsor Castle on Thursday, where she was said to be in “good spirits,” per the Palace.

The monarch resumed her royal duties today through a video engagement with the ambassador of the Republic of Korea.

The Queen returned to her royal duties virtually on Thursday. Pool PA/AP Images

In a screenshot of the appearance, she smiled while wearing traditional Korean clothing, as Insider’s Mikhaila Friel reported.

Buckingham Palace did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment on this story.