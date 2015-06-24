Check out Queen Elizabeth's sleek new digs in New York City

As The Real Deal reports, “Even the British royal family is getting into the business of pieds-a-terres in New York.”

Queen Elizabeth herself has picked up a $US7.9 million apartment at 50 United Nations Plaza.

Recently released records list the buyer of the three-bedroom, 3,000-square-foot residence as “Her Majesty the Queen in Right of New Zealand.”

The listing says the apartment is perfect for large-scale entertaining, as it boasts a gracious foyer and 15-foot-long living/dining area, as well as a high-end kitchen with a Foster Partners-designed island, white lacquer Poliform cabinetry, and honed absolute black granite countertops.

50 UN Plaza was appropriately designed by starchitect Lord Norman Foster, whom the Queen knighted 25 years ago. Here’s hoping she brings the grandkids for a visit.

Listing: 50 United Nations Plaza #18B by Zeckendorf Marketing

