The Queen's 'highly offensive' and 'racist' royal badge resembles the killing of George Floyd, according to protesters who are petitioning to have it re-designed

A royal badge that has been used by the Queen to honour public service has been called “racist” and “highly offensive” by protesters, who say it is reminiscent of the killing of George Floyd.

Thousands of people have signed a petition on Change.org asking for the badge to be re-designed and for an official apology to be given.

The badge of the Order of St Michael depicts the archangel St Michael trampling on Satan, which has been compared to a white person standing on a Black person’s neck.

“Change the racist image on the KCMG medal,” the petition reads.

“This is a highly offensive image, it is also reminiscent of the recent murder of George Floyd by the white policeman in the same manner presented here in this medal,” it goes on.

“We the undersigned are calling for this medal to completely redesigned in a more appropriate way and for an official apology to be given for the offence it has given!”

The Order was founded in 1818 by King George III and is today used to recognise service abroad or in the Commonwealth.

Anthony Devlin/WPA Images/Getty Images Angelina Jolie receiving an honorary damehood (DCMG) for services to UK foreign policy and the campaign to end war zone sexual violence.

The Queen grants the honours at official ceremonies, where recipients will be given the Rank of Knight or Dame Grand Cross (GCMG) or the Knight or Dame Commander (KCMG or DCMG) and Companion (CMG).

Her Majesty has worn the badge herself during official ceremonies.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment when contacted by Insider. The UK Cabinet Office did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

