The Queen could break royal tradition by spending Christmas away from Sandringham for the first time in 32 years

Steve Parsons/ Getty Images The Queen during her annual Christmas broadcast to the nation last year.

The Queen may not be able to spend Christmas at the Sandringham Estate because staff are unwilling to isolate away from their families, The Sun reports.

This could mean Her Majesty may spend the festive period at Windsor Castle, where she has been isolating for the majority of the year.

It would mark the first time in 32 years that the monarch would spend Christmas away from Sandringham, where she visits the same church – St Mary Magdalene – every year.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson told Insider: “It is too early to speculate on Her Majesty’s plans for Christmas.”

The Sun initially reported that Her Majesty may have to remain at Windsor â€” where she has been isolating for the majority of this year â€” over the festive period.

Royal staff are reportedly unwilling to isolate away from their families at the monarch’s Norfolk residence.

“The staff said enough is enough. It is absolutely unprecedented,” an anonymous royal source told the publication.

“Everybody wants to stay loyal but they feel they have been pushed too far by being made to isolate from their families for Christmas,” they added.

RDImages/Epics/Getty Images Sandringham House.

The dispute involves 20 members of staff, including cleaning, laundry, and maintenance employees, according to The Sun.

The Queen has hosted every Christmas at Sandringham for the past 32 years. Before that, when Her Majesty’s children were young, she would alternate between the Norfolk residence and Windsor Castle, the royal family’s official website writes.

If the report is accurate, this means the Queen would break a number of royal traditions, including the annual Christmas Day visit to St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham.

It is also tradition for the royal family to exchange gifts on Christmas Eve, as the entire family usually stay together overnight at the estate.

However, this may have to change depending on the UK government’s coronavirus restrictions. Currently, there is a ban on gatherings of more than six people in England.

