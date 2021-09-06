Debutantes curtsey to an 8-foot cake at Queen Charlotte’s Ball, an exclusive event reportedly branded ‘bloody daft’ by Prince Philip

- On Sunday, 22 debutantes made their London society debut at Queen Charlotte’s Ball.
- Founded in 1780, the event oozes tradition and debutantes curtsey to an 8-foot (2.44m) cake.
- Not everyone has been a fan of the exclusive event – Prince Philip reportedly once dubbed it “bloody daft.”
Queen Charlotte’s Ball, an event steeped in over two hundred years worth of history, debuted 22 new debutantes on Sunday.
Once the “most important ball of the social calendar,” the annual event took place at One Whitehall Place, a “prestigious” wedding venue along the River Thames.
The ball is hosted by The London Season, a non-profit, in partnership with Harrods. Each debutante gets a complimentary white couture gown, jewelry, and hairdressing on the big day.
But the glitz and glam comes with decades of history – the ball was founded in 1780 by King George III in honor of his wife Queen Charlotte and was customarily held at the “end of hunting season.”
For over a hundred years, debutantes attending the ball were introduced to society in front of the reigning monarch.
However, Queen Elizabeth II put an end to this tradition in 1957 as “the social parameters” for what the season “stood for were being eroded.”
Her decision to step back from the ball may have something to do with Prince Philip’s opinion – according to The Guardian, he once called the event “bloody daft.”
With no monarch to curtsey to, debutantes now do so in front of something slightly different: an eight-foot cake baked in honor of Queen Charlotte.
A representative for the London Season told Insider that they still get over 150 debutante applications each year.
Jennie Hallam-Peel, a fourth-generation debutante who interviews debutantes for a place at the ball, said they choose girls who are “career-focused” and “show a desire to help the charity each year.”
Before the ball took place, debutantes raised funds for The Honeypot, the charity supported by the London Society, in a variety of ways including baking, an art auction, and a charity walk.
Even though more than 200 years have passed since the ball first started, it’s still an exclusive event – according to Hallam-Peel, personal invitations are sent out and debutantes can only be escorted by their siblings or men from “former debutante families.”
