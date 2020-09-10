A queen bee is hiding in this brain-teasing beehive puzzle — see if you can find her

Gergely Dudás/Dudolf Part of the latest puzzle by Gergely Dudás.

Artist Gergely Dudás creates brain-teasing puzzles with hidden images.

See if you can spot the queen bee in the beehive.

Hungarian artist Gergely DudÃ¡s creates colourful illustrations that contain hidden objects. The tiny details require a keen eye to find.

He’s released three books of brain-teasing artwork: one of holiday puzzles called “Bear’s Merry Book of Hidden Things,” a Halloween-themed book called “Bear’s Spooky Book of Hidden Things,” and “Bear’s Springtime Book of Hidden Things.” He also shares individual puzzles on his blog and Facebook page.

In his latest challenge, DudÃ¡s has hidden a queen bee in a crowded beehive. Can you spot the one bee wearing a crown?

Take a look at the image:

Gergely Dudás/Dudolf Can you find the queen bee?

Do you see the queen bee?

If not, that’s OK.

Keep trying.

Here’s a hint.

She’s near the bottom right corner.

If you want to see the solution, keep scrolling.

Last chance to turn back!

Here it is:

The queen bee’s crown blends in with the surrounding stripes, but it’s just visible if you look closely.

