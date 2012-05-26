A Crazy Canadian Case Over A Bad Breakup Could Force Non-Married Partners To Pay Alimony

Photo: Flickr/MattRadickal

A case involving a billionaire Quebecois man and his jilted ex could force unwed couples in the province to pay alimony even if they didn’t put a ring on it.”Lola,” a Canadian woman who was in a 10-year relationship with “Eric,” has successfully challenged a Quebec law that allows non-married couples to classify themselves as “spouses” without requiring that they support each other should the relationship end, Slate reported.



She claims she deserves just as many rights as an ex-wife would.

But provincial Justice Minister Jean-Marc Fournier is asking Canada’s Supreme Court to protect Quebec’s law on so-called de facto spouses, saying it gives couples the ability to choose the type of relationship they have.

De facto spouses are two people who have lived together for a year or more, but aren’t married, and check the “couple” box on their income tax form.

In de facto couples, the “spouses,” have no obligation to financially support each other should the relationship end, making it an attractive option to the more than 1 million Quebecois in de facto relationships, Slate reported.

The Superior Court of Quebec rejected Lola’s (Canadian law forbids publishing their real names) claim in 2009 for $56,000 (Canadian) per month and $50 million as a lump sum, in addition to the child support Eric was already paying.

When Lola appealed the court’s decision, the province’s appeals court in 2010 sided with Eric’s former partner, Slate reported.

The appeals court essentially invalidated Quebec’s law, saying Lola, and anyone in her situation, deserves the same rights as legally married spouses.

Fournier has claimed the decision invalidates a couple’s right to choose the kind of relationship they want.

A Canadian Supreme Court decision is expected some time in July.

