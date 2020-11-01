Halloween stabbing attack by man dressed in 'medieval clothing' and carrying a sword - 2 dead and 5 injured in Quebec City

Getty Images View of Old Quebec City skyline where the stabbings took place on October 31, 2020.

A man dressed in ‘medieval clothing’ who killed two people and injured five others in a Halloween stabbing in Quebec, Canada has been arrested.

Attacks took place in multiple locations throughout Old Quebec City including near the Chateau Frontenac and on Des Remparts, Du Trésor, and Sainte-Anne streets, CBC News reported.

Quebec City Police spokesperson Etienne Doyon told CBC News: “On behalf of the Quebec City police, I want to offer my sincerest condolences to the loved ones and families of the people who died today.”

Police were alerted to reports at around 10.28 p.m. local time and began searching for a man suspected of carrying out the attacks who was also carrying a sword, according to the New York Times.

The Service de police de la Ville de QuÃ©bec (SPVQ) police force tweeted a warning which said: “Avoid the Parliament Hill area. The suspect is still not located. For citizens of the whole city: You are asked to stay indoors.”

***ATTENTION***| Évitez le secteur de la colline parlementaire. Le suspect n’est toujours pas localisé. Pour les citoyens de l’ensemble de la ville : On vous demande de rester à l’intérieur. — Service de police de la Ville de Québec (@SPVQ_police) November 1, 2020

The man in his mid-20s was arrested shortly before 1.00 a.m. local time and taken to hospital along with the five wounded victims who are also being treated, according to BBC News.

The SPVQ tweeted this morning: “The situation is under control. The suspect is arrested and presently detained. According to our preliminary information, nothing indicates to us that the suspect would have acted for motivations other than personal.”

SUIVI DES ÉVÈNEMENTS | La situation est sous contrôle | Le suspect est arrêté et présentement détenu | Selon nos premières informations, rien ne nous indique que le suspect aurait agi pour des motivations autres que personnelles. — Service de police de la Ville de Québec (@SPVQ_police) November 1, 2020

