A 27-year-old Canadian woman was arrested and accused of hijacking people's computers and showing extreme porn

Hacking can serve a multitude of ends, but sometimes it can be used to do some truly creepy things.

Take, for example, an unnamed Quebec woman arrested today by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

According to a statement from the Mounties, this woman is accused of building a botnet that was able to infiltrate others’ computers and remotely control the devices.

She then allegedly used her power to spy on her victims using the webcam, communicate with them using the computers’ speakers, and even logged them onto “extreme pornography websites.”

The statement adds, “Her victims included underage children both in Canada and abroad.”

Even creepier, this hacker allegedly uploaded videos of her exploits to YouTube and shared them with an online hacker forum she ran that reportedly had over 35,000 followers globally.

The mounties have arrested the woman, seized her computer equipment, and shut down her forum. Authorities will release her name later this afternoon when she is booked.

