Ferris Bueller’s replica Ferrari GT California is being put up for auction, according to Bonhams via NYTimes.com.



The car, made famous by the film Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, will be auctioned off at an estimated £30,000 to £40,000 ($45,400 to $60,600) on April 19th at the Royal Air Force Museum in Hendon, London.

