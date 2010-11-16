Canadian Political manoeuvring May Bring Hockey Back To Québec City

Prime Minister Stephen Harper’s handsome family.

A deal between Quebec’s secessionist party and the government of Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper, could result in new federally funded hockey arenas in Quebec City and Edmonton.The two groups were publicly feuding just a year ago, but the Bloc Québécois party could through its support behind Harper in exchange for the new arena.



Québec has been seeking an NHL team since the Nordiques left for Denver in the 1990s and the city would also hope to use the new arena to secure a Winter Olympic bid for 2022.

Click here to read the full story >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.