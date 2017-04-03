These 7-foot high tents all link together and can be pitched in 2 minutes

Qube is a modular tent which is designed to be pitched and packed away in just a few minutes.

It is 7-foot high and comes with a solar panel and battery pack to charge your devices.

You can also connect to other Qube tents to create your bespoke camping set up with friends.

After a successful campaign on IndieGoGo, it is now available to for around £300.

Produced by Claudia Romeo

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.