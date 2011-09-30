QUATTRONE: No, Larry Ellison Is The One Who's Lying About That Autonomy Meeting

More in the war of words between Oracle and Autonomy!



Megabanker Frank Quattrone gave a statement to the FT about the slides Oracle says it got when Autonomy tried to sell itself to Oracle:

The slides Oracle posted publicly were sent by me to Mark Hurd in January, were prepared by Qatalyst and were for the purpose of our independently pitching Autonomy as an idea to Oracle. These slides were not used in our April meeting with Mark and Doug.

This is a direct contradiction of what Oracle said in a statement last night:

The truth is that [Autonomy CEO] Mr. Lynch came to Oracle, along with his investment banker, Frank Quattrone, and met with Oracle’s head of M&A, Douglas Kehring and Oracle President Mark Hurd at 11 am on April 1, 2011. After listening to Mr. Lynch’s PowerPoint slide sales pitch to sell Autonomy to Oracle, Mr. Kehring and Mr. Hurd told Mr. Lynch that with a current market value of $6 billion, Autonomy was already extremely over-priced. The Lynch shopping visit to Oracle is easy to verify. We still have his PowerPoint slides

If you missed our earlier story, here’s what’s happening. HP bought Autonomy in a deal valued at $10.2 billion. Larry Ellison later scoffed that the price was absurd and Oracle had shot down Autonomy when it was selling itself. Autonomy CEO Mike Lynch said Autonomy never pitched itself to Oracle. Oracle said, bull, we have the slides to prove otherwise.

Now we’re here. Let’s see what Oracle does.

