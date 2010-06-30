Quarterly Ratings: Keith Olbermann Is Slipping In The Key 25-54 Demographic

Keith Olbermann.

The 8 p.m. cable news slot is starting to look a lot more interesting now that CNN has announced Eliot Spitzer will be replacing Campbell Brown, who back in May announced she would be leaving the network because “not enough people want to watch my program.”CNN president Jon Klein has confirmed that Brown will stop hosting at the end of July. But Spitzer and his co-host, columnist Kathleen Parker, don’t start until the fall, so it will be a few months before we can see how that move shakes things up.



Either way, it seems clear that CNN is banking on Spitzer being able to breathe some new life into 8 p.m. given how poorly Brown has been doing, averaging less than 600,000 viewers this entire year so far. To say the least, Spitzer appears to be a more suitable contender to go up against Bill O’Reilly on Fox News Channel and Keith Olbermann on MSNBC. (And HLN’s Nancy Grace, while we’re at it.)

O’Reilly and Olbermann dominate 8 p.m. (O’Reilly much more so). But Nielsen’s latest quarterly ratings reveal what seems like a troubling thread for Olbermann.

Olbermann averaged 1,059,000 viewers in 2Q2010 (March 29-June 27), down slightly from 1,159,000 during the same period a year earlier, but up slightly from the first quarter of this year (1,000,7000).

His ratings in the advertiser-friendly 25-54 demographic, however, have been declining rather sharply every quarter since 1Q2009, when he averaged 452,000. He’s now down to 263,000 in that demo:

By comparison, in 2Q2010, O’Reilly averaged 726,000 viewers in the 25-54 demo, down from 734,000 the same period a year earlier, and from 927,000 in the first quarter of 2010, when Olbermann averaged 260,000.

Then there’s poor Campbell Brown, who averaged a paltry 138,000 in the 25-54 demo and 477,000 total viewers in the most recent second quarter, down from 212,000 and 769,000 a year earlier.

Grace fared better, averaging 232,000 viewers in the demo and 719,000 total viewers, though she, too, is down from a year earlier, when she averaged 339,000 and 948,000 respectively.

As for Olbermann’s apparent slide in the key 25-54 demo, MSNBC doesn’t seem concerned.

“‘Countdown’ is the highest rated show on MSNBC, and we’re thrilled with its performance,” a spokesperson for the network told us.

And here are the 8 p.m. 2Q2010 averages (000s) for each network side by side:

FNC: 2,940/726

MSNBC: 1,059/263

HLN: 719/232

CNN: 477/138

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.