An Amazing Quarter For The Bulls

It was a down day, but an awesome quarter.



US Markets

S&P 500: +15%

Nasdaq: +16%

Dow Jones: +15%

NYSE Energy: +11%

NYSE Financial: 26%

Selected International Markets

London FTSE: +21%

Shanghai SE Composite: -7%

Hang Seng: +13%

Nikkei: 2%

US Dollar

Dollar vs. Euro: -4%

Dollar vs. Yen: -6%

Commodities

Gold: +8%

Oil (via OIL ETF): +4%

