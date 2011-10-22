Quarterly Earnings Beat Rates Since 2000

Quarter after quarter, more than half of companies announce financial results that beat expectations. At some point, an earnings surprise will no longer be considered a surprise.



Bespoke Investment Group put together two great charts that track beat rates for quarterly earnings and revenues since 2000. These are the companies that report results that are better than the consensus estimates

So far, 63.7% of companies that have announced Q3 results have beaten analysts’ estimates. It’s still early in the earnings season. But at this rate, more companies are beating expectations than they did in Q1 and Q2.

Photo: Bespoke Investment Group

Photo: Bespoke Investment Group

