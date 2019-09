Despite 2008 being one of the deepest recessions on record e-commerce managed to grow over 4%.



Industry revenue declined during 2H08 and through the first half of 2009, but returned to growth during Q3 and Q4 driven by holiday shopping. Most analysts expect e-commerce to return to double-digit growth in 2010.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.