Quarterlife's Midlife Crisis

Quarterlife, the much ballyhooed Web series airing on News Corp.’s (NWS) MySpace, started with a bang. But despite an optimistic press release touting 2 million views of the series across the web, an analysis at NewTeeVee shows traffic is trailing off, and fast. While the show is averaging 250,000 views through its 8-episode run, that factors in its hugely-promoted, 645,994-view debut on YouTube for the first episode. The last episode on MySpace garnered just 43,698 views.

This doesn’t bode well for NBC, which bought TV rights to the series for a 6-episode run in February, and raises questions about the viability of TV-like serial programming on the Web. Our own analysis showed that each segment of Quarterlife would need between 1.7 and 2.8 million views to break even, assuming a production cost of $83,333 per 8-minute episode.

