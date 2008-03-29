Quarterlife: Not A Hit On Bravo, Either

NBC U’s experiment with “Quarterlife” ended with a whimper. After the show bombed on NBC prime time, it was booted to Bravo, which tried to kill it off by running it as a six-hour marathon on Sunday March 9 — starting at 8 am.



It worked! “Quarterlife” averaged about 169,000 vierwers per hour during its run — about 38% less than Bravo normally gets on a Sunday between 8 am and 2 pm.

Despite “Quarterlife,” Bravo actually did pretty well in Q1. Just ask them. The network was up 38% in adults 18-49 behind shows like “Top Chef,” “Project Runway” and “Make Me A Supermodel.”

