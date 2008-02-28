'Quarterlife' Jumps To NBC, Bombs.

MySpace and producer Marshall Herskovitz say that “Quarterlife”, the TV-like Web show, is a hit. But when the show jumped to an actual TV network last night, it flopped. NBC drew 3.1 million viewers for the show’s national TV debut Tuesday night — 43% and 48% less than CBS and ABC, respectively, drew during the same 10 pm slot (Fox doesn’t broadcast nationally during that hour).



Most worrisome for NBC is that “Quarterlife” lost millions of viewers who watched the show that preceded it. Apparently more people would rather watch fatties than self-absorbed twentysomethings: NBC’s “Biggest Loser: Couples” drew 7.4 million viewers at 9 pm, according to Nielsen.

Here’s how “Quarterlife” stacked up against the competition at 10 pm:

NBC “Quarterlife”: 3.1 million viewers

CBS “Jericho”: 6.9 million viewers

ABC “Primetime”: 7.7 million viewers

