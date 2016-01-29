A Super Bowl win would make Peyton Manning the most decorated quarterback in NFL history

Peyton Manning will go for his second Super Bowl championship in what may be his last rodeo. If the Denver Broncos do win, Manning will become the NFL’s most decorated quarterback ever, breaking a tie with Tom Brady and Joe Montana for the most combined MVP awards and championships during the Super Bowl era.

Of course, Brady and Montana reached their total differently than Manning by winning four Super Bowls apiece while Manning has one Super Bowl win and five regular season MVP awards. However, one can argue that MVP awards are a better indication of a player’s dominance in a team sport.

If Manning does set the record, it may be short-lived. While Manning may retire after the season, Brady says he wants to play ten more years and will certainly have more opportunities to add to his total.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.