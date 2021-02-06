Only 7 quarterbacks have ever beaten Tom Brady in the playoffs

Jared Wickerham/Getty Images Tom Brady and Eli Manning.

Tom Brady has a postseason record of 33-11 heading into Super Bowl LV.

In those 11 playoff losses, just seven quarterbacks have been able to take down the GOAT.

On Sunday, Patrick Mahomes will attempt to become the 8th quarterback to beat Brady in the playoffs.

Tom Brady is the most decorated athlete in the history of the NFL.

Through his two decades of dominance, Brady has reached 10 Super Bowls and won six of them, with a chance at a seventh Super Bowl ring coming this Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Brady has a career record of 33-11 in the postseason, but just seven opposing quarterbacks are responsible for those 11 losses. The Manning brothers alone have beaten Brady five times in the postseason, and Joe Flacco is the only other quarterback to have taken multiple playoff wins against Brady.

Take a look below at the seven quarterbacks who have bested Tom Brady in the playoffs. On Sunday, Patrick Mahomes could become the eighth.

Jake Plummer

Albert Dickson/Sporting News via Getty Images via Getty Images

Playoff win over Brady: Broncos 27, Patriots 13 – Divisional Round, January 14, 2006

Plummer’s stat line: 15/26, 197 passing yards, one touchdown, one interception

Brady’s stat line: 20/36, 341 passing yards, one touchdown, two interceptions

One thing to know: Brady began his career with 10 straight playoff wins, leading the Patriots to three Super Bowl titles in 2001, 2003, and 2004 before ever knowing postseason defeat. Jake Plummer was the first QB to hand him a playoff loss, bumping his record to 10-1 in the postseason. It would not be the last time Brady’s postseason run was derailed by the Broncos.

Peyton Manning

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

First playoff win over Brady: Colts 38, Patriots 34 – AFC Championship, January 21, 2007

Manning’s stat line: 27/47, 349 passing yards, one touchdown, one interception

Brady’s stat line: 21/34, 232 passing yards, one touchdown, one interception

One thing to know: Peyton Manning and Tom Brady have one of the richest rivalries in the history of the NFL. Heading into the 2007 AFC title game, Brady held a 2-0 postseason record over Manning.

Facing a 21-6 deficit at halftime, Manning and the Colts rallied back in the second half, outscoring the Patriots 32-13 to punch their Super Bowl ticket. Manning went on to win that game too, and be named Super Bowl MVP.

Manning beat Brady two more times in the playoffs after he joined the Denver Broncos to close out his career.

Eli Manning

Jared Wickerham/Getty Images

First playoff win over Brady: Giants 17, Patriots 14 – Super Bowl XLII, February 3, 2008

Manning’s stat line: 19/34, 255 passing yards, two touchdowns, one interception

Brady’s stat line: 29/48, 266 passing yards, one touchdown

One thing to know: While Brady shared a healthy rivalry with Peyton Manning, no player likely haunts him more than Peyton’s little brother, Eli. The younger Manning is 2-0 against Brady in the postseason, with both wins coming in upset Super Bowl victories.

The 2007 Patriots ran the table and needed a win in the Super Bowl to become the first team since the 1972 Miami Dolphins to finish with an undefeated season. The Patriots were double-digit favourites to win the game, but the Giants pulled off a miraculous comeback, scoring 14 points in the fourth quarter to steal an unlikely win.

Four years later, the younger Manning would pull off another miracle in Super Bowl XLVI.

Joe Flacco

Rob Tringali/SportsChrome/Getty Images

First playoff win over Brady: Ravens 33, Patriots 14 – Wild Card, January 10, 2010

Flacco’s stat line: 4/10, 34 passing yards, one interception

Brady’s stat line: 23/42, 154 passing yards, two touchdowns, three interceptions

One thing to know: Joe Flacco quarterbacked one of the strangest losses of Brady’s postseason career, but just looking at his stat line, it’s easy to tell he didn’t need to put in much of an effort to secure the win. Instead, the Ravens rushing game proved absolutely dominant against the Patriots defence, with Ray Rice breaking for an 83-yard touchdown on the game’s first play.

From there, the Ravens jumped out to a 24-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back, prompting the Patriots fans to rain boos down onto their once-dominant team.

“I’d have been booing us, too, the way we played,” Brady said. “Playing the way we played today, we weren’t going to beat anybody.”

Flacco’s second playoff win over Brady came with a far better performance. The Ravens quarterback threw three second-half touchdown passes to complete a comeback against the Patriots in the 2013 postseason.

Mark Sanchez

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Playoff win over Brady: Jets 28, Patriots 21 – Wild Card, January 16, 2011

Sanchez’s stat line: 16/25, 194 passing yards, three touchdowns

Brady’s stat line: 29/45, 299 passing yards, two touchdowns, one interception

One thing to know: Mark Sanchez was just 2-6 in eight career games against the New England, but he made one of those wins count in the Wild Card round in 2011. Sanchez threw two touchdown passes in the first half to help the Jets jump out to a 14-3 lead at halftime and hold off a late charge from the Patriots in the second half to secure the win.

Nick Foles

AP Photo/Doug Benc

Playoff win over Brady: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 – Super Bowl LII, February 4, 2018

Foles’ stat line: 28/43, 373 passing yards, three touchdowns, one interception

Brady’s stat line: 28/48, 505 passing yards, three touchdowns

One thing to know: Nick Foles’ memorable performance against Brady in Super Bowl LII gave Eagles fans their first Lombardi Trophy in franchise history. The biggest play Foles made that day wasn’t a throw, but rather a catch on the trick play “Philly Special” that helped the Eagles punch in a touchdown just before halftime.

Ryan Tannehill

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Playoff win over Brady: Titans 20, Patriots 13 – Wild Card round, January 4, 2020.

Tannehill’s stat line: 8/15, 72 passing yards, one touchdown, one interception

Brady’s stat line: 20/37, 209 passing yards, one interception

One thing to know: Ryan Tannehill was the starting quarterback for the Titans in their upset win over the Patriots last winter, but he was far from the star of the game, completing just eight of his 15 passes. Instead, the Titans relied on a solid performance from their defence, which stifled the Patriots offence throughout the game.

Brady’s last throw as a Patriot was an interception returned for a touchdown.

