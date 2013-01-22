Tom Brady's Record In Conference Championship Games Is Still Among The Best All-Time

With the loss on Sunday, the Patriots are now 5-2 in the AFC Championship game with Tom Brady as the starting quarterback. He is tied with Joe Montana for the most conference title games, and remains tied with John Elway for the most wins (5) in the NFL’s semi-finals.

Here’s a look at the 12 quarterbacks that have played in the most conference championship games since the AFL-NFL merger (1970) and how they fared with a shot at the Super Bowl…

quarterback in the conference championship games

Data via Pro-Football-Reference.com

