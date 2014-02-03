Check Out This Picture Of The Starting Quarterback In Super Bowl 1 Smoking A Cigarette During Halftime...

Bill Weir of CNN just tweeted this extraordinary photograph of Len Dawson, the quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs, during halftime of Super Bowl 1 in 1967 (See the original photo here).
A few things to notice:
First, Dawson looks like a skinny little shrimp compared to today’s players. Look at those legs. They look like toothpicks.
Second, he appears to be drinking a Fresca. A Fresca!
Third, he’s smoking a cigarette.
Len Dawson enjoys a halftime smoke during Superbowl 1. http://t.co/s2G7hHVRas pic.twitter.com/1ZdOrHkSwL
— Bill Weir (@BillWeirCNN) February 2, 2014
Dawson’s lack of strength and diet may have caught up with him in the game. The Chiefs got demolished, 35-10, by the Green Bay Packers.
