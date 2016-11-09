Here are the 5 US states voting on marijuana legalization

Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images

Election Day could be a watershed moment for marijuana.

Marijuana legalization will appear on the ballot in five states: California, Nevada, Arizona, Maine, and Massachusetts. And, another four states — Montana, North Dakota, Florida, and Arkansas — will be voting on medical marijuana.

If all five votes pass, that means that nearly a quarter of all Americans will live in states where weed is legal. It may well be a tipping point for the federal government’s stance on the issue.

See below for a breakdown of each state:

