QuantumScape tumbles 41% in first day of 2021 trading after spiking 745% last year

QuantumScape tumbled as much as 41% in its first day of 2021 trading on Monday after staging a 745% rally in 2020.

QuantumScape has lost more than half its value in the past week with no official news attributable to the decline, signalling that the stock’s eye-popping rally was too far, too fast.

The firm, which develops next generation batteries for electric vehicles, filed with the SEC to sell 306 million shares after the close on Thursday.

QuantumScape went public via a SPAC in September and is developing next generation batteries for electric vehicles. The company has been backed by Microsoft co-founder and billionaire investor Bill Gates.

While there was no official news attributable to Monday’s decline, QuantumScape filed with the SEC to sell 306 million shares on Thursday. The company will receive up to $US209 million from the exercise of all warrants attached to the offering.

QuantumScape’s valuation peaked at nearly $US50 billion in late December, and has since tumbled to $US18.6 billion as of Monday afternoon. The company has lost more than half its value in the past week, signalling that the stock’s dizzying rally was overextended.



