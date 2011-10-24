Your 'Back To The Future' Hoverboard Is Right Around The Corner

Dylan Love

A wave of quantum levitation videos have been popping up all over the Internet, and they’re astounding to watch. Here’s an entirely new application of principle.

It’s not a “true” hoverboard (this one runs on a magnetic track) but it doesn’t take much imagination after watching this video to envision travelling anywhere you want by hovering a few inches off the ground.

Watch:

