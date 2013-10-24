How Quantum Encryption Can Keep The NSA From Spying On You

The nature of communication is changing.

Edward Snowden brought the NSA’s domestic spying program to center attention and now plenty of casual Internet users care about security. This has spurred the development of some novel technologies to facilitate secure communication online.

Quantum cryptography is probably the most promising of these. It relies on the underlying principles of quantum physics to carry a message from A to B without any third parties interfering.

Here’s a rundown on how it works, and why one day your credit card purchases online might be protected and transmitted as photons of light!

