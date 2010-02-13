Quants Are Making It Impossible For The Individual Trader

The author of the new book, The Quants, talks on Yahoo Finance about the quantitative machine-based trading that has fully taken over Wall Street.



Scott Patterson says that there has been a huge rise in the number of quant traders on Wall Street and they make it really hard for the individual to compete on a level playing field.

“[The individual trader] has no idea the forces that are arrayed against him,” says Patterson.

As he notes, Ren-Tec alone has 90 Ph.D’s figuring out market patterns. Good luck going against them.

