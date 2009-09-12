Quants Can Get Stimulus Money

Wait. We thought quants helped blow up the economy. And Paul Wilmott is one of the biggest critics of quants and their models.



So why is he sending out emails like this to his mailing list? (via Mahalanobis)

Do you live in New York, New Jersey or Connecticut, and were you laid off from your financial institution after May 31, 2008? The Certificate in Quantitative Finance (CQF) has just been accepted by the NY State Department of labour as an approved course for the National Emergency Grant (NEG), a $22 million assistance package set up to provide support for those who were affected by the financial crisis.

Under the stipulations of the NEG, course fees of up to $12,500 per person will be granted for select individuals who take the CQF. CQF course fees are normally, without the NEG award, $17,950, and for those who are unemployed the Wilmott Scholarship covers 35% of the tuition, bringing the fees down to $11,667.50. The NEG award will therefore cover most or even all of the cost for candidates who meet the eligibility criteria for the NEG and for the CQF.

