Look! Ben Bernanke's Keeping Asset Prices Higher Than They Otherwise Would Be!

In case you had any doubt about whether Ben Bernanke’s quantitative easing is pumping up the stock market, take a look at this chart from Asha Bangalore at Northern Trust.



The shaded areas are QE1 and QE2. The red line is the S&P 500.

Photo: Northern Trust

Of course, this does beg the question what will happen to stocks when QE2 ends.

Pray hard for QE3?

See Also: Gerald Celente Says History Is Repeating: First Depression, Then War

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.