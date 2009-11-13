Quantitative Easing Has Been A Monetary Failure; Persistent Deflation Means More Fed Intervention Coming Soon

As more and more pundits discuss the spectre of inflation, with gold flying to all time highs which many explain as an inflation hedge, not to mention stock price performance which is extrapolating virtual hyperinflation, the market “truth” as determined by Fed Fund futures and options is, and continues to be, diametrically opposite.



In fact, compared to even a month ago, the percentage of market participants who see the probability of the Fed rate as determined by the June 23, 2010 FOMC decision, at 0.5% and/or below is 88.4%, nearly double the 46.2% on October 1. In a little over a month, the inflationists have gone from being a majority to being barely over 10%! Whether this is due to the continued “exceptional” language in the most recent FOMC statement, or due to the continued deflationary deterioration in the economy, is frankly, irrelevant.

