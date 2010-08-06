It's Bad News On Both Sides Of The Atlantic, But Expectations Of Bernanke's Bazooka Keeps Losses In Check

Markets are down on both sides of the Atlantic following the ugly jobs report, but it’s not just the US that’s struggling.



There were bad economic numbers out of both the UK and Germany today, which kind of disrupts the new narrative, that Europe is hot, while the US is not. Maybe nobody is hot.

But the losses aren’t that horrible. The S&P 500 is down less than 1%, which is not that big on any day, and considering the recent losses is really not that much.

Presumably, the market is now pricing in some more easing from the Fed, and that’s why things are holding up. In fact, it’s a certainty, because the dollar is getting hammered against the euro and the yen, a sure sign of more money-printing to come. And of course, the market loves free money.

