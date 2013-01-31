This Startup Measures How Much Stress Email Gives You, And Helps You Reduce It

Photo: Tictrac

With apps and services like Nike FuelBand, Fitbit, and ZEO, we’re increasingly generating more and more data in our day-to-day lives.We also, of course, generate a bunch of data by using things like email, calendars, and social media.



But until now, there hasn’t really been a way to see the correlation between all of that data.

Enter Tictrac, a “lifestyle designing” platform tapping into the quantified self movement that aims to empower people through their own data.

Tictrac, which is publicly launching next month, aggregates data from services including Runkeeper, Withings, Facebook, Twitter, and Fitbit, to provide you with a personal dashboard of all your activity. As of right now, Tictrac syncs with 45 different services, and plans to keep adding more.

“It’s in our own DNA to at least mentally track in order to at least understand how we’re doing,” Tictrac founder Martin Blinder tells Business Insider. “The ability to create this in an automated fashion is able to appeal to this basic human need in a way that we never before had.”

Tictrac will also help you manage all of life’s little projects, such as losing weight, raising a child, managing migraines, lowering your stress level, and running your first 10K, Blinder says. Even more, brands like Huggies, for example, could create a project geared toward helping parents care for their newborn.

For example, you can analyse how your stress levels change during periods of high email consumption. Or if you’re a runner, you can see if factors like sleep and weather affect your performance.

“The value in this comes from the insights it gives you and the ability to make better life decisions,” Blinder says.

But Blinder admits that some people might not be so inclined to analyse all that data themselves. That’s why Tictrac also aims to connect its users with coaches, personal trainers, teachers, and doctors.

In the next few years, Blinder imagines that more brands will start to adopt the quantified self movement.

“What we feel is the next evolution of (brands interacting with consumers via social media) is where brands become transformational in the lives of people,” Blinder says. “As brands start to adapt themselves to QS movement, you’re going to see a massive adoption across different verticals of this kind of activity.”

Check out some screenshots below.

