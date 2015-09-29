Meet Priyanka Chopra, the former Miss World winner who snagged the lead role on ABC's new hit show, 'Quantico'

ABC/Eric Liebowitz Priyanka Chopra spent several years as a teenager in the U.S.

Priyanka Chopra, 33, is getting a lot of attention as not only the lead on ABC’s new FBI show, “Quantico,” but the first South Asian actress to lead an American series.

But most Americans have no clue that she is already a big deal in India. Not only did she place at the Miss India pageant, she went on to win Miss World. She would then have a successful career as a film actress in Bollywood.

On “Quantico,” Chopra’s character, Alex Parrish, is suspected of being behind one of the biggest terrorist attacks on American soil. Over the season, we’ll learn more and more about what makes Alex tick.

Similarly, there’s more to Chopra than meets the eye — here’s the fabulous life of Priyanka Chopra:

Priyanka Chopra's parents were both doctors in the Indian army. They moved a lot and Priyanka even attended the 10th grade in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Ross/Getty Images) TORONTO - SEPTEMBER 19: Priyanka Chopra attends the premiere of 'What's Your Raashee?' at the Roy Thompson Hall during the 2009 Toronto International Film Festival on September 19, 2009 in Toronto, Canada. SOURCE Priyanka Chopra's mother entered her in the Miss India World pageant. She actually placed second, but went on to Miss World and won. (Photo by Michelly Rall/Getty Images) JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - DECEMBER 12: Former Miss World Priyanka Chopra attends the Miss World 2009 Finals at the Gallagher Convention Centre on December 12, 2009 in Johannesburg, South Africa. She's done a lot of acting and played the object of the main character's affection in her first movie, 'Thamizha,' in 2002. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 06: Actress Priyanka Chopra attends the 25th anniversary MusiCares 2015 Person Of The Year Gala honouring Bob Dylan at the Los Angeles Convention Center on February 6, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. The annual benefit raises critical funds for MusiCares' Emergency Financial Assistance and Addiction Recovery programs. SOURCE In 2003, Priyanka Chopra made her first Bollywood movie, 'The Hero: Love Story of a Spy.' She would go on to do many, many Bollywood films. (Photo by Ritam Banerjee/Getty Image MUMBAI, INDIA - APRIL 05: Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra (L) performs during the Pantaloons Femina Miss India Contest 2009 at the Andheri Sports Complex on April 5, 2009 in Mumbai, India. In 2004, Priyanka Chopra performed in 19 cities as part of the music tour, Temptation. first music single was 'In My City' in 2012. Her second single 'Exotic' debuted in 2013, and hit the charts in the United States and Canada. Getty Images: Imeh Akpanudosen / Stringer HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 08: Actress Priyanka Chopra attends the Republic Records / Big Machine Label Group Grammy Celebration on February 8, 2015 in Hollywood, California Chopra's Indian fans are very proud of her for being the first South Asian actress to headline an American show. SOURCE In 2008's 'Fashion,' Priyanka Chopra played a model. The media accused her trying to lose weight for the part. She said she actually had to gain weight and then lose it as the film progressed. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for DIFF) DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - DECEMBER 13: Priyanka Chopra attends the 'Gunday' In Conversation during day eight of the 10th Annual Dubai International Film Festival held at the Madinat Jumeriah Complex on December 13, 2013 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. SOURCE Priyanka Chopra began writing an opinion column, 'The Priyanka Chopra Column,' for the Hindustan Times in 2009. She wrote about several controversial columns regarding women's lives and safety in the country. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for DIFF) DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - DECEMBER 08: Actress Priyanka Chopra poses during a portrait session at the 8th Annual Dubai International Film Festival held at the Madinat Jumeriah Complex on December 8, 2011 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. SOURCE For a while, she was dating Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor, but they broke up in 2009. (Photo by Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images/Getty Images) DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - JANUARY 09: Bollywood actors Shahid Kapoor (centre L) and Priyanka Chopra (centre R) watch the Standard Bank Pro20 international match between South Africa and India at Moses Mabhida Stadium on January 09, 2011 in Durban, South Africa. SOURCE Chopra hosted the third season of India's 'Fear Factor.' (Photo by Maury Phillips/Getty Images for GBK Productions, LLC) LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 21: Priyanka Chopra (R) and guest attend GBK 2015 Pre-Oscar Awards luxury gift lounge on February 21, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. SOURCE She was appointed a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for Child Rights in 2010. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Atlantis, The Palm) DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - NOVEMBER 20: Actress Priyanka Chopra attends the landmark Grand Opening of Atlantis, The Palm Resort, and the Palm Jumeirah on November 20, 2008 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. SOURCE In July 2012, Priyanka Chopra became the first Bollywood star signed by Creative Artists Agency. (Photo by Joe Kohen/Getty Images) WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - JULY 25: Actress Priyanka Chopra Launches Her celebrity milkshake, 'The Exotic' which includebananas, almonds and caramel sauce with a vanila ice cream and a splash of Mr. Pink ginsang drink At Millions Of Milkshakes at Millions Of Milkshakes on July 25, 2013 in West Hollywood, California. SOURCE Priyanka Chopra has been chosen as the face of many brands, including Pepsi, Nokia, Garnier and Nestlé. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) BEVERLY HILLS, CA - AUGUST 04: Actress Priyanka Chopra speaks onstage during the 'Quantico' panel discussion at the ABC Entertainment portion of the 2015 Summer TCA Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 4, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. SOURCE Now Chopra has landed the lead role in ABC's 'Quantico' where she plays an FBI agent in training who finds herself in the middle of a terrorist attack in NYC. Here she is with 'Scandal' star, Kerry Washington. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) NEW YORK, NY - MAY 12: Actresses Kerry Washington (L) and Priyanka Chopra attend the 2015 ABC Upfront at Avery Fisher Hall, Lincoln Center on May 12, 2015 in New York City. SOURCE To prepare for her 'Quantico' role, Priyanka Chopra worked with actual FBI agents. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 04: Actress Priyanka Chopra and director Omung Kumar attend the 'Mary Kom' premiere during the 2014 Toronto International Film Festival at The Elgin on September 4, 2014 in Toronto, Canada. SOURCE Priyanka Chopranow splits her time between New York, Mumbai, Los Angeles, and Montreal, where 'Quantico' films. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for DIFF) DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - DECEMBER 13: Arjun Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh and Ali Abbas Zafar attend the 'Gunday' photocall during day eight of the 10th Annual Dubai International Film Festival held at the Madinat Jumeriah Complex on December 13, 2013 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. SOURCE

