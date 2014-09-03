Quantcast Poaches A Googler For A New VP Of Operations Role

Quantcast Adrian D’Souza, Quantcast’s new vice president of operations

Quantcast, the web analytics and real-time advertising company expected to IPO sometime in the next two years, has tapped Google’s Adrian D’Souza to take on the role of vice president of operations.

D’Souza held a number of positions at Google, most recently acting as Google’s director of global brand solutions. He also served as head of media services and headed up the Google Display Network, the company’s ad network. Prior to Google, D’Souza was vice president of advertising operations for CNET Networks.

“Adrian is one of the most experienced and accomplished executives in the digital advertising industry, and I am thrilled that we will be able to benefit from his skills and leadership as we embark on our next phase of growth,” Quantcast CEO Konrad Feldman said in a statement.

As VP of operations, D’Souza will lead Quantcast’s global expansion efforts. In addition to web analytics, Quantcast is an online ad company focused on real-time advertising. D’Souza will also work on helping the company’s product and engineer teams to improve automated ad delivery technology.

“I’m excited to join such an accomplished and creative team and look forward to helping ensure that Quantcast continues to deliver incredible customer results throughout the company’s growth,” D’Souza said in a statement.

