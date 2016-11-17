A $19 billion hedge fund is trying to recruit tech talent with a coding contest

A $19 billion UK-based hedge fund just launched a coding contest with cash prizes for young Europeans.

Man AHL, a quantitative fund within Man Group, launched a contest for EU and Swiss residents who are between ages 16 and 25.

Here’s more info from Man:

“Entrants will be tasked with writing code using Python, the programming language which Man AHL utilises for its systematic models, to control a player for Man AHL’s homemade game HiveMinder. The seven coders that perform the best will be invited to a day of live coding at Man AHL’s offices in London to determine the ultimate winner. The top 3 finalists will be awarded cash prizes of £5,000, £2,000 and £1,000 respectively and all finalists are encouraged to apply for an internship at Man AHL.”

Quant strategies have grown in popularity over the past few years, attracting assets from investors, while more traditional hedge funds bulk up on coders and data pros.

This is the second year Man AHL is running the contest. Last year, Hamed Ahmadi, a student at the University of Oxford, won the contest, got an internship at Man, and has since joined full time, the company said.

