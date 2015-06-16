The quality of life across the world in one infographic

We may think we have a general idea of how happy people are across the globe depending on where they are — but it’s hard to put yourself in someone else’s shoes.

International moving site, Movehub, and Sergiu George have put together a great infographic that compiles a bunch of survey information to give us a good look at the whole snapshot.

They note that the data was compiled by Numbeo.com from online survey information. And countries marked with an asterisk have “low data reliability.” There are also some countries where data was not available.

But still, some of the results are really quite eye-opening.

Take a look:

Courtesy of MoveHub: Quality of Life Around the World

