Try this renowned steakhouse marinade recipe for the ultimate steak

Most steak gurus will tell you that a dry rub is best. But when you are feeling bold, try this marinade recipe from Quality Meats Steakhouse of NYC. It is the perfect tangy mixture that explodes with flavour.

The Quality Meats steak marinade works best with bavette, skirt, flank and flatiron steaks. Mix the ingredients below and marinade steak for at least an hour. Grill steak for 2-3 minutes on each side.

7 tablespoons garlic finely chopped

8 tablespoons sugar

24 tablespoons oyster sauce

3 tablespoons fish sauce

1/2 tablespoon ground pepper

6 tablespoons soy sauce

Enjoy!

