Salty bar snacks might not be the first thing you think of when topping an ice cream sundae, but they actually make for a delicious sweet and savoury combination. We tried it out at New York City restaurant Quality Eats.

Story by Sarah Schmalbruch and editing by Stephen Parkhurst

Follow INSIDER Food on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.