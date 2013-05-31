INSTANT MBA: Look For These 3 Qualities In A Great Business Coach

Today’s advice comes from Steve Pogorzelski, former President of Monster North America and current CEO of ClickFuel:

“For entrepreneurs, the first step in finding a business coach who can help you become a more effective, successful leader is staying open to criticism from coaches inside or outside your organisation … Many people fear being coached because of their sensitivity to what they would consider negative feedback. The best coaching relationships happen between people who accept advice willingly and those who give it freely, creating the trust that most people require in order to receive coaching constructively.”

Pogorzelski says there are three qualities you should look for in a business coach. He says great coaches do not have to come with a fancy name from a large company, so look beyond the title. The best coaches also view coaching as a process, not a project, and consistently offer advice. Lastly, great coaches are willing to coach as much as be coached. They are humble enough to accept advice themselves.

“Quality coaching can be critical to a startup, where good people push each other up and move the entire organisation forward. By making sure you and your team have effective coaches, you’ll encourage smart risk-taking, which can make the difference between a startup that soars and one that flops.”

Want your business advice featured in Instant MBA? Submit your tips to [email protected]. Be sure to include your name, your job title, and a photo of yourself in your email.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.