Here's What It Takes To Get Into America's Best Law Schools

Job prospects for entry-level lawyers
look terribleright now, and some experts are debating whether a law degree is
even worth the money.
If you decide to apply (and your wallet can take the beating), consider a top-ranked law school. Yale or Harvard on your resume could make you a more qualified, or at least more attractive, candidate. But first, you’ll have to make yourself more attractive to them.
Business Insider chatted with law school expert Ann Levine about how to do that. According to her, there’s no perfect applicant. Many of the top schools echo, and even take pride in, Levine’s philosophy. Yale’s entering class profile boasts a juggler, itinerant fruit harvester, and advisor to the President of Kurdistan.
But don’t major in criminal justice. “Law schools don’t consider it academically rigorous,” Levine said. “Choose something that requires research, serious thought, and analysis” — like political science, or philosophy.
Aside from the right type of experience, you’ll need three components: an impeccable GPA, killer LSAT scores, and a meaningful and memorable essay.
For the first two, study. Sometimes, however, family hardship, financial problems, illness, or a slew of other legitimate excuses (not partying) affect your ability to perform academically. “If your 2.6 GPA shouldn’t be taken at face value, explain that in your essay,” Levine said.
Writing that admissions essay — which not only showcases your writing but makes you seem like a sparkling candidate — is a much harder task. “Leave out your resume,” Levine suggested. Focus on anecdotes or lessons that you’ve learned.
It might also be helpful to explain why you want to go to a particular school. “If you can convince them, they’ll be more likely to admit you rather than wait-list you,” she wrote.
Take a look at what the recent classes at America’s best law schools look like on average. We’ve listed them along with their ranking in U.S. News & World Report.
- Median GPA: 3.90
- Median LSAT: 173
- Acceptance rate: 7%, according to Google
- Tuition: $US52,400
- Cost of attendance: $US74,790
- 75/25 percentile GPAs: 3.97/3.78
- 75/25 percentile LSATs: 176/171
- Acceptance rate: 5.9%, according to Google
- Tuition: $US49,950
- Cost of attendance: $US75,800
#2: Stanford University (tied with Harvard)
- Median GPA: 3.86
- Median LSAT: 170
- Acceptance rate: 8.7%, according to Google
- Tuition: $US50,580
- Cost of attendance: $US79,062
- Median GPA: 3.71
- Median LSAT: 172
- Acceptance rate: 12%, according to Google
- Tuition: $US55,916
- Cost of attendance: $US82,795
#4: University of Chicago (tied with Columbia)
- Median GPA: 3.9
- Median LSAT: 171
- Acceptance rate: 15% in 2010, according to Google
- Tuition: $US52,368
- Cost of attendance: $US78,324
- 75/25 percentile GPAs: 3.8/3.5
- 75/25 percentile LSATs: 173/169
- Acceptance rate: 25%, according to Law School Numbers
- Tuition: $US51,150
- Cost of attendance: $US81,000
#7: University of Pennsylvania
- 75/25 percentile GPAs: 3.94/3.55
- 75/25 percentile LSATs: 171/164
- Acceptance rate: 18%, according to Law School Numbers
- Tuition: $US51,630
- Cost of attendance: $US78,785
- Median GPA: 3.87
- Median LSAT: 170
- Acceptance rate: 4.3%, according to Google
- Tuition: $US52,900
- Cost of attendance: $US73,780
#9: University of California – Berkeley
- Median GPA: 3.81
- Median LSAT: 167
- Acceptance rate: 10%, according to Law School Numbers
- Tuition: $US48,057
- Cost of attendance: $US73,933
#9: University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
- Median GPA: 3.73
- Median LSAT: 169
- Acceptance rate: 22%, according to Law School Numbers
- Tuition: $US52,784
- Cost of attendance: $US69,800
- Median GPA: 3.76
- Median LSAT: 169
- Acceptance rate: 16%, according to Law School Numbers
- Tuition: $US52,620
- Cost of attendance: $US75,103
- Median GPA: 3.75
- Median LSAT: 170
- Acceptance rate: 19%, according to Law School Numbers
- Tuition: $US54,764
- Cost of attendance: $US76,382
