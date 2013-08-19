Here's What It Takes To Get Into America's Best Law Schools

Emma Freeman Emma Freeman is a recent graduate of Harvard Law School.

Job prospects for entry-level lawyers

look terribleright now, and some experts are debating whether a law degree is

even worth the money.

If you decide to apply (and your wallet can take the beating), consider a top-ranked law school. Yale or Harvard on your resume could make you a more qualified, or at least more attractive, candidate. But first, you’ll have to make yourself more attractive to them.

Business Insider chatted with law school expert Ann Levine about how to do that. According to her, there’s no perfect applicant. Many of the top schools echo, and even take pride in, Levine’s philosophy. Yale’s entering class profile boasts a juggler, itinerant fruit harvester, and advisor to the President of Kurdistan.

But don’t major in criminal justice. “Law schools don’t consider it academically rigorous,” Levine said. “Choose something that requires research, serious thought, and analysis” — like political science, or philosophy.

Aside from the right type of experience, you’ll need three components: an impeccable GPA, killer LSAT scores, and a meaningful and memorable essay.

For the first two, study. Sometimes, however, family hardship, financial problems, illness, or a slew of other legitimate excuses (not partying) affect your ability to perform academically. “If your 2.6 GPA shouldn’t be taken at face value, explain that in your essay,” Levine said.

Writing that admissions essay — which not only showcases your writing but makes you seem like a sparkling candidate — is a much harder task. “Leave out your resume,” Levine suggested. Focus on anecdotes or lessons that you’ve learned.

It might also be helpful to explain why you want to go to a particular school. “If you can convince them, they’ll be more likely to admit you rather than wait-list you,” she wrote.

Take a look at what the recent classes at America’s best law schools look like on average. We’ve listed them along with their ranking in U.S. News & World Report.

#1: Yale University

Median GPA: 3.90

Median LSAT: 173

Acceptance rate: 7%, according to Google

Tuition: $US52,400

Cost of attendance: $US74,790

#2: Harvard University

75/25 percentile GPAs: 3.97/3.78

75/25 percentile LSATs: 176/171

Acceptance rate: 5.9%, according to Google

Tuition: $US49,950

Cost of attendance: $US75,800

#2: Stanford University (tied with Harvard)



Median GPA: 3.86

Median LSAT: 170

Acceptance rate: 8.7%, according to Google

Tuition: $US50,580

Cost of attendance: $US79,062

#4: Columbia University

Median GPA: 3.71

Median LSAT: 172

Acceptance rate: 12%, according to Google

Tuition: $US55,916

Cost of attendance: $US82,795

#4: University of Chicago (tied with Columbia)



Median GPA: 3.9

Median LSAT: 171

Acceptance rate: 15% in 2010, according to Google

Tuition: $US52,368

Cost of attendance: $US78,324

#6: New York University

75/25 percentile GPAs: 3.8/3.5

75/25 percentile LSATs: 173/169

Acceptance rate: 25%, according to Law School Numbers

Tuition: $US51,150

Cost of attendance: $US81,000

#7: University of Pennsylvania

75/25 percentile GPAs: 3.94/3.55

75/25 percentile LSATs: 171/164

Acceptance rate: 18%, according to Law School Numbers

Tuition: $US51,630

Cost of attendance: $US78,785

#7: University of Virginia

Median GPA: 3.87

Median LSAT: 170

Acceptance rate: 4.3%, according to Google

Tuition: $US52,900

Cost of attendance: $US73,780

#9: University of California – Berkeley

Median GPA: 3.81

Median LSAT: 167

Acceptance rate: 10%, according to Law School Numbers

Tuition: $US48,057

Cost of attendance: $US73,933

#9: University of Michigan-Ann Arbor

Median GPA: 3.73

Median LSAT: 169

Acceptance rate: 22%, according to Law School Numbers

Tuition: $US52,784

Cost of attendance: $US69,800

#11: Duke University

Median GPA: 3.76

Median LSAT: 169

Acceptance rate: 16%, according to Law School Numbers

Tuition: $US52,620

Cost of attendance: $US75,103

#12: Northwestern University

Median GPA: 3.75

Median LSAT: 170

Acceptance rate: 19%, according to Law School Numbers

Tuition: $US54,764

Cost of attendance: $US76,382

