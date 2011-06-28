Qualicorp: IPO action in Brazil

Healthcare benefits administration company Qualicorp went public on Monday in Brazil, raising $588 mn. Backed by the Carlyle Group, Qualicorp offered 72.6 mn shares at $8.10 each. The price was 26 per cent below the middle of the pre-IPO range. The lead underwriters were Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs.

Source: Renaissance Capital



