Qualcomm's stock falls after report says company faces US anti-trust case

Chipmaker Qualcomm’s stock dropped about 3% on Tuesday after a Bloomberg report came out saying the company could face an anti-trust case in the US for its licensing practices.

Qualcomm’s chips appear in just about every major mobile device in the world.

Here’s the drop in Qualcomm’s stock Tuesday as soon as the anti-trust report came out:

