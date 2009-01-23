Qualcomm Hires New Boss For Mobile TV Service No One Watches (QCOM)

Qualcomm (QCOM) shuffles the deck at its FLO TV mobile TV subsidiary: Former Handango CEO Bill Stone will become FLO TV’s President, replacing Gina Lombardi, who led the group for the last three years.



Stone’s challenge: Getting more than a tiny sliver of the U.S. mobile market to watch TV on their phones. Just 2.1% of U.S. mobile subscribers watch programmed TV on their mobile phones, according to comScore M:Metrics. (Qualcomm has never announced how many subscribers FLO TV has.)

FLO TV is available on Verizon (VZ) Wireless and AT&T (T), the two biggest U.S. wireless carriers.

But it has limitations: It’s only available on a small number of the carriers’ phones — not including hot new smartphones like Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone or RIM’s (RIMM) BlackBerry Storm. And it costs about $15 extra per month, no matter how much (or little) you watch.

For a small niche of TV watchers, that could be attractive. But as more video gets on to smartphones for free — like Google’s (GOOG) YouTube, iPhone apps like i.TV, etc., a paid service like FLO TV seems less practical.

See Also:

Mobile TV Popular In Korea, Not Making Any Money

Major League Baseball’s iPhone App: Mobile TV That Makes Sense

Live CNBC On BlackBerry Bold: More Mobile TV That Makes Sense

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.