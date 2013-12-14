Surprise! Qualcomm Names Paul Mollenkopf CEO Hours After A Report Says He's In The Running To Be Microsoft CEO

Last night Bloomberg reported Qualcomm COO Paul Mollenkopf

was in the running to be Microsoft’s CEO.

Well, that doesn’t look like it’s going to happen.

Because this morning, Qualcomm announced that Mollenkopf with be Qualcomm CEO starting in March, taking over for Paul Jacobs.

This is very weird timing.

We really don’t know what to make of this one.

Maybe Mollenkopf had an interview with Microsoft, and Qualcomm decided to just lock him down before there was even a chance of him leaving. Or maybe Bloomberg was wrong.

We doubt Mollenkopf leaked talks to Bloomberg to get a promotion, because that would just look bad, and we would think that Qualcomm wouldn’t want someone like that running the company.

Regardless of what happened, the end result for Microsoft is the same: It still doesn’t have a CEO. If it was interested in Mollenkopf, he’s off the list now.

